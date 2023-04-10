She later stops in a grassy clearing and gently lays her baby down on the ground in the middle of the forest and touches it gently.

The heartwarming video has touched millions of users on mainland social media.

One person said: “Such a scene is hard to forget. All things are spiritual and maternal love is boundless.”

Another person commented: “The moment when the mother monkey lays down her baby, I really feel like she is the same as a human.”

“She just can’t cry to express the grief in her,” a third person said.

The video shows the mother seemingly unable to accept the infant’s death before she takes it to a quiet place and gently lays it down on the ground. Photo: CCTV

“Maternal love is great regardless of species,” another person added.

The snub-nosed monkey is an endangered species in mainland China where it is distributed across the provinces of Hubei, Gansu, Sichuan and Yunnan. According to a report by Jimu News, by 2021, the number of snub-nosed monkeys in the Shennongjia area had reached 1,471.

Xinhua News Agency reported that by 2022 there were more than 3,800 snub-nosed monkeys dwelling in southwestern China’s Yunnan province.