‘Maternal love is boundless’: video of mother snub-nosed monkey in China gently laying down stillborn infant moves social media
- A mother monkey from Shennongjia National Park in central China is shown as devastated after discovering her newborn dead
- The video shows her carrying the infant through the forest before laying it down in a quiet grassy area and gently touching it
A viral video of a snub-nosed monkey in China showing grief and love for her stillborn infant has touched hearts on mainland social media.
CCTV News reported that the mother monkey from Shennongjia National Park in Hubei province in central China was devastated after discovering her newborn was dead.
In the video, the mother is sitting on a tree branch and holding her dead infant as she looks at it while rocking it gently in her arms.
“The mother monkey can’t seem to accept the truth, and insists on taking her baby with her as she wanders around,” the report said.
The mother is shown jumping from one branch to another before climbing down to the ground, crossing a river and re-entering the forest while clutching her infant tightly.
She later stops in a grassy clearing and gently lays her baby down on the ground in the middle of the forest and touches it gently.
The heartwarming video has touched millions of users on mainland social media.
One person said: “Such a scene is hard to forget. All things are spiritual and maternal love is boundless.”
Another person commented: “The moment when the mother monkey lays down her baby, I really feel like she is the same as a human.”
“She just can’t cry to express the grief in her,” a third person said.
“Maternal love is great regardless of species,” another person added.
The snub-nosed monkey is an endangered species in mainland China where it is distributed across the provinces of Hubei, Gansu, Sichuan and Yunnan. According to a report by Jimu News, by 2021, the number of snub-nosed monkeys in the Shennongjia area had reached 1,471.
Xinhua News Agency reported that by 2022 there were more than 3,800 snub-nosed monkeys dwelling in southwestern China’s Yunnan province.
According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, there are some 8,000 to 10,000 golden snub-nosed monkeys in the wild, and they are not in immediate danger of extinction.