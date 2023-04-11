A farewell party for the Chinese giant panda, Ya Ya, complete with her favourite iced fruit cake, at Memphis Zoo in the US, has been watched by 100 million people online ahead of her return to the mainland. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Party time: millions watch farewell for giant panda Ya Ya in US as she prepares for long-awaited return to China
- The much-loved bear has endured hard times all alone in Memphis Zoo in the US since her partner Le Le died from heart failure in February
- Exact date of her return is yet to be confirmed but she is expected to be back in China by the end of this month
