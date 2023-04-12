A video of a five-year-old boy in China who insisted on growing his hair for three years so he can sell it and donate the money to help children with cancer has warmed hearts on mainland social media. The boy, nicknamed Guangnian, from Henan province in central China, decided three years ago to stop getting his hair cut until it was long enough to sell so he could donate the profits to help children with cancer, Star Video reported. In the video, Guangnian is seen smiling and running his fingers through his long hair as he tells his story to the camera. “I have long hair, but I’m a boy. I want to donate my hair,” he said in the video. He recalled how his classmates called him a girl on his first day of kindergarten because of his long hair. He said it upset him when they still refused to accept him as a boy even after he tried to explain. Guangnian said he had also encountered similar reactions outside school but has learned to accept them. His mother tried to convince him to cut his hair, but he would not be put off his charitable mission. “Because I think I can help others, I want to keep going,” he said. His mother explained that he decided to grow his hair when he saw a TV programme about a little girl diagnosed with cancer who wished to have the most hair. The boy’s story has melted the hearts of many internet users in China. “How sweet!” said one person. Another commented: “He is an angel.” Boy collects falling spring flowers A story about a little boy in China enjoying collecting spring blossoms and storing them in a plastic bag has delighted mainland social media. The unnamed boy from Sichuan province in southwestern China is seen in a video standing under a tree covered in blossoms. He is holding a clear plastic bag before he spreads his arms and fills the bag with falling petals. The story has gone viral on mainland social media, where the boy’s gentle behaviour touched users. One person said: “The scene is so beautiful and romantic.” Another person commented: “A sight of pure happiness.” Generous pupils on school field trip donate snacks to homeless man A group of students on a school excursion in China has been praised for their generosity after sharing their snacks with a disabled homeless man. The primary five students from Jiangsu province in eastern China voluntarily gave their packed snacks to the disabled man they encountered on their way back from a school outing earlier this month, The Paper reported. In a viral video taken by their teacher, surnamed Zhou, the children are seen surrounding the homeless man sitting on the ground. They then begin taking snacks such as chips and biscuits out of their pockets and bags to give to him. Zhou said she was touched by the kind behaviour of her pupils sharing their favourite foods with the man. “Being kind is a powerful spirit,” Zhou said. The story has resonated with many internet users in China. One person commented: “They have golden hearts.” Another said: “It’s a heartwarming scene.”