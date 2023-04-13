A Hong Kong woman has split opinion online over an argument with her boyfriend about fake designer handbags. In a post on the city’s anonymous social media forum DiscussHK, the woman said: “My boyfriend bought me fake handbags which I thought were real and now he is blaming me.” In her post published at the end of March, the woman said she thought her boyfriend was good to her because he bought her so many luxury bags that “there was no more room for them in my home”. As a result of her surfeit of bags, the woman decided to sell some of them. When she did, she discovered they were all copy products. Upset, she confronted her boyfriend who hit her with a counter argument, asking why she was selling the gifts he had given her. The heartbroken girlfriend said: “It’s a good thing I took the bags out for sale, otherwise I wouldn’t have known that my boyfriend gave me fake bags. I was so happy to see him give me designer bags, but I had never thought it would turn out like this.” The poster later responded in the comments section saying: “I’d rather he give me something cheap than a fake.” Online, some people said it was unacceptable for the boyfriend to give fakes as gifts, with one saying: “The bags are fake, maybe his heart is too.” Some online observers believed that both sides were at fault. Another comment read: “You were happy because your boyfriend gave you expensive bags, but now you are unhappy because you know they are cheap, meaning that your relationship is based on money.”