A Chinese hotel manager has been criticised online after she put hotel property before guest safety when passengers were left stranded inside a lift during a power cut. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
A Chinese hotel manager has been criticised online after she put hotel property before guest safety when passengers were left stranded inside a lift during a power cut. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Don’t damage our lift’: Chinese hotel manager slammed for telling emergency crews to put elevator before lives of passengers trapped inside

  • As passengers panic while trapped inside lift during power cut, hotel manager tells fire crews not to damage the elevator
  • Online observers criticise the woman for putting protection of hotel property before the physical safety of guests

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP