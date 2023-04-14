A viral video of a hotel manager in China preventing firemen from breaking open and damaging a lift to save the passengers trapped inside has triggered outrage on mainland social media. Xiaoran Video reported that the unidentified hotel manager from Sichuan province in southwestern China did not prioritise rescue attempts during a power cut, but instead asked firefighters not to damage the lift. Immediately after the electricity was cut the hotel struggled to restore the power supply and when firefighters arrived at the scene the manager told them not to force the lift open as that might damage it. A video of the incident shows the lift lobby full of people in the dark. The father of a girl caught up in the chaos is seen becoming emotional about the situation. “How much longer must we wait? We’ve waited for 35 minutes,” the angry father is heard to say. He then turns to the firemen and tells the manager that the emergency crew members were ready to rescue the lift passengers. “Don’t damage our lift,” the manager says, angering the father further. The manager looked at the father for a few seconds then tried to disappear from the scene. Without approval from the manager, the firemen could only look on as the situation unfolded. Luckily, the scared passengers walked safely from the lift after the power was restored. The hotel manager’s actions have sparked outrage on mainland social media, with 7,900 people commenting on the situation. One person asked: “How could the manager possibly compensate if as a result of her actions there had been any injuries or deaths?” “How come the manager did not change her mind? She probably doesn’t care about the lives of others,” said another.