A conundrum faced by a Hong Kong student over educational help he gave to his girlfriend has caused much amusement on social media. While the man thought he was doing his woman a favour by helping with her homework, he was left perplexed when she became angry on learning that she had failed. Upset, the male student made a post on the city’s popular anonymous discussion forum Dcard entitled: “I helped my girlfriend with her assignment, but she got mad at me for failing it.” He described how his girlfriend kept asking him to help her with her homework, explaining that he declined several times as it breached academic rules. However, the cautious boyfriend eventually succumbed, and began his efforts with the “disclaimer”: “I really don’t know how to do it, so don’t blame me if you get a bad grade.” In the end she did fail the homework and then rebuked her boyfriend, saying he had “almost killed” her. The poster failed to specify either the school or the faculty he and his girlfriend attend. Dozens of comments about the post expressed support for the boyfriend. “Why should you pity her and help her with her homework? It’s not your obligation,” said one online observer. Another offered a detailed analysis: “Even if you two study the same subject, your learning abilities will differ. We can only say that your girlfriend’s expectations are too high.” “She probably thought you were joking when you said that grades would be low,” another speculated. One poster said it is a blessing in disguise for the boyfriend, adding: “It’s a good thing for you. It is very likely that she won’t ask you for help with her homework again.” However, some held a simple view of the matter: “Break up with her!”