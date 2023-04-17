A couple from China staying at an Airbnb home in South Korea left the gas on and taps running for 25 days in revenge after the host refused their request to cancel their booking. The unidentified couple reportedly wasted 120 tonnes of water and left a water and electricity bill of US$116 and a gas bill of about US$730, NetEase News reported. The couple booked the stand-alone villa in the capital city of Seoul for 25 days and paid in full without looking at the price or checking where the property was located in the city. When they later realised it was in the outer suburbs, they decided it was too inconvenient and asked to cancel the booking. The host, also not identified in the report, declined to do so as the booking had already been confirmed and payment made, which the couple appeared to accept. The couple then asked the host whether there were surveillance cameras in the villa and were reportedly told there were not. After they checked into the property, the couple, still angry at the host, decided to exact revenge by turning on all the taps, lights, electrical appliances and gas. The couple then travelled to different regions of the country, returning to the villa every three to four days for no more than five minutes. They only went to the villa on five occasions during the 25-day booking. After the couple checked out, the host did not notice anything was wrong until the gas company called to ask about the massive increase in gas consumption. Then the host learned that water consumption during the couple’s stay had been five times higher than usual. “They used 120 tonnes of water in five days,” the host said, referring to the fact they had only visited the property on five days out of the 25 days they booked. In addition to the bills for water, electricity, and gas, the host said there was also US$728 in other miscellaneous expenses, leaving the host more than US$1,570 out of pocket. The host tried to get support from Airbnb customer service but said the company took no responsibility and told the host the matter was between him and the couple. The host could not reach the couple, who had left the country, and was forced to pay the bills. The couple’s behaviour has attracted widespread criticism after local media picked up the story. One person said: “120 tonnes of water? Wow, it’s a huge waste.” Another person wrote: “How bad is this couple! Somehow they should bear the responsibility.”