Millions of people have been moved to tears on mainland social media after an online sleuth deciphered the scribbled deathbed note of a Chinese man to reveal his first-ever emotional message to his family. Photo: SCMP composite/Xiaohongshu
Millions of people have been moved to tears on mainland social media after an online sleuth deciphered the scribbled deathbed note of a Chinese man to reveal his first-ever emotional message to his family. Photo: SCMP composite/Xiaohongshu
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Don’t be sad, be strong’: Chinese man’s scribbled deathbed note deciphered by social media sleuth reveals his first expression of emotion to family

  • ‘Traditional’ Chinese father shunned showing emotion throughout his life, making his dying words all the more poignant, say family
  • Social media observers moved to tears as they praise person who worked out what his deathbed note said

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Millions of people have been moved to tears on mainland social media after an online sleuth deciphered the scribbled deathbed note of a Chinese man to reveal his first-ever emotional message to his family. Photo: SCMP composite/Xiaohongshu
Millions of people have been moved to tears on mainland social media after an online sleuth deciphered the scribbled deathbed note of a Chinese man to reveal his first-ever emotional message to his family. Photo: SCMP composite/Xiaohongshu
READ FULL ARTICLE