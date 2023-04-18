Authorities in central China have removed a section of overhanging cliff popular with tourists who congregate at its edge and pose for selfies due to safety concerns. The natural overhang, famously known as “Test of Courage Rock” on mainland social media, is located in a suburban area of Anyang, in Henan province and has no restrictions such as fencing to prevent public access, the Beijing Youth Daily reported. The hiking route to the rock is easily found online and pictures and videos of people posing on it are common on social media, the Post found. “It is not a tour zone. No staff are allocated to manage the cliff and the rock,” an anonymous local committee official said. “A lot of people climb the rock to take photos. It’s too dangerous! So we smashed it, fearing accidents would happen there.” The official said a sign warning people not to climb the rock erected at the site last year had no effect. “There are cracks in the stone. Approaching it is forbidden. You shall bear the consequencesyourself,” warns the sign. Test of Courage rock has become popular in recent years with backpackers and mountaineering enthusiasts who call it China’s version of the Troll’s Tongue, a similar rock formation in Norway. According to some mainland tour bloggers, the Test of Courage rock is much thinner and less sturdy than the Scandinavian ledge. “My shadow is on the Test of Courage rock. My friends are there, but I dare not step forward. My legs are shaking,” one person said in a video posted on the social media app Xiaohongshu. The local government’s decision has sparked widespread discussion on mainland social media, with internet users debating whether breaking the Test of Courage rock was necessary. “I don’t think we should destroy it. The rock was formed hundreds of millions of years ago. It is a natural feature. Why not install fences to keep tourists away,” suggested one person. But others disagreed, with one person saying: “There is no problem with the authorities’ decision. Even if there are fences and the rock is fixed, many people will still take risks and go there. This safety hazard should be eradicated.” The People’s Daily newspaper weighed in on the discussion, saying on Weibo: “On the surface, the authorities destroyed the rock. Essentially it was destroyed by those irresponsible tourists.” In a similar case last year, a video of backpackers crawling on a narrow road built on the face of a precipice in central China went viral on social media.