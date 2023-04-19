Online video clips of loving conversations between a 100-year-old Chinese woman and her 98-year-old husband have moved many people on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Do you love me?’: 100-year-old Chinese woman asks husband, 98, about his feelings in video that touches millions online
- The ‘sentimental 100-year-old princess’ insists that her 98-year-old ‘gentle’ husband expresses his inner feelings
- Video clips move huge numbers of people online, leading many to ‘envy’ the love the couple have for each other
Online video clips of loving conversations between a 100-year-old Chinese woman and her 98-year-old husband have moved many people on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin