A secondary school teacher in eastern China has been suspended and placed under investigation for harsh corporal punishments given to students. Classroom surveillance footage from the school in Jinan, Shandong province, showed more than 10 students being told to stand up before the male teacher began yelling abuse and physically assaulting them, Houlang Video reported. “If I don’t beat you today, I will be infuriated to death,” the teacher, whose name was not released, yelled at the students in the video. The teacher started by kicking one student in the waist and then slapping the other students on their heads, with the sound of the blows distinctly audible in the video. The footage also showed the teacher picking up a long stick from a corner of the classroom and using it to beat the students. The report did not mention whether the teacher injured any students. An anonymous official from the local education authority said the teacher had been annoyed with the students’ overall performance in a recent examination. “The students couldn’t answer some questions correctly although the teacher had taught the answers many times,” the official said. “But, of course, it’s inappropriate for teachers to beat students.” The footage has gone viral on the mainland internet and prompted an investigation from the local education authority. The teacher has been suspended from his job pending the findings of an investigation, the local education authority said in a statement on April 17. “We will immediately conduct an education campaign on ethical and moral standards for teachers to avoid similar cases from happening again,” the statement said. Opinions among mainland internet users were split on whether the teacher’s behaviour was criminal assault or just discipline. “He has committed a crime. The authorities should not just hand him an administrative punishment,” one person said. Another person said: “He should make an apology to the students. I hope schools stop recruiting these poorly-qualified people as teachers.” However, others did not think the teacher’s behaviour was inappropriate, and some said the beatings were justified. “Responsible teachers will be angry at students with poor scores and will therefore beat them. Irresponsible teachers don’t care how students perform,” one commenter said. “I think parents should accept it quietly. The teacher became exasperated by the students’ failure to achieve. Remember that teachers in ancient China also beat students, and parents were grateful to the teachers for disciplining their children,” another user wrote. Last year, a Primary Three student in southwestern China was left with bruises on his body after being beaten by a teacher who was angered after the student could not correctly solve maths problems.