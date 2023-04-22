A mother who runs a 13-km mini marathon with her baby in a stroller delights many on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Lying down to win’: mother completes 13km mini marathon while pushing baby in stroller, delights Chinese social media
- The woman in her 30s took two hours to complete the route with her six-month-old son
- She had to stop twice to feed her baby but says organisers and volunteers were very supportive, and spectators cheered as they passed
A mother who runs a 13-km mini marathon with her baby in a stroller delights many on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo