A mother who runs a 13-km mini marathon with her baby in a stroller delights many on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A mother who runs a 13-km mini marathon with her baby in a stroller delights many on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Lying down to win’: mother completes 13km mini marathon while pushing baby in stroller, delights Chinese social media

  • The woman in her 30s took two hours to complete the route with her six-month-old son
  • She had to stop twice to feed her baby but says organisers and volunteers were very supportive, and spectators cheered as they passed

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:21pm, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A mother who runs a 13-km mini marathon with her baby in a stroller delights many on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A mother who runs a 13-km mini marathon with her baby in a stroller delights many on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE