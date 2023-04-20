A cash-strapped girlfriend in Taiwan who took up “companionship” work with sugar daddies has been forced to come clean after her boyfriend discovered two boxes of top-quality eggs in her flat amid an ongoing shortage of the product on the island. Taiwan has been gripped by a chronic shortage of egg for months, causing their price to skyrocket and rationing to be introduced in many supermarkets. After struggling for months to buy his favourite food, the boyfriend – a university student and self-confessed egg fanatic – was surprised to find large, brown-coloured native eggs at the home of his girlfriend. The woman, who is also a university student, told him they were gifts from a friend of her mother. The man then enjoyed a feast of eggs, took six of them home and even showed them off online, he said in an anonymous post on Taiwan’s social networking platform Dcard on April 10. Weeks later, when the man thanked his girlfriend’s mother for giving them the delicious eggs, the old lady was confused and began to complain about not being able to buy the product. Realising that his girlfriend was lying, the man cross-examined her and was stunned to discover that the eggs actually came from two rich men she had been seeing behind his back. By way of explanation, the woman said she did not have enough money to cover her rent and living expenses and because she was unable to apply for a student loan, had registered on one of Taiwan’s sugar daddy websites. She was connected to two rich single men, who paid her NT$40,000 (US$1,300) a month to accompany them at social occasions. She insisted that she did not do anything other than offer companionship in public. The eggs were additional gifts from the men, she told her boyfriend. The man said his girlfriend said it was the fastest way to make money, asking him: “If I don’t make money myself, are you going to pay my bills?” After it went viral the woman updated the post, explaining that the pair, who have known each other for more than a decade, had decided to not break up on the condition that she ends it with the two men. She confessed that she knew what she did was wrong but insisted that she did not do anything to betray her boyfriend.