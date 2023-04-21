A man in China has caused outrage on mainland social media after criticising his wife for complaining to a restaurant about the poor quality of a noodle dish and filming her having an emotional breakdown. The video of the unidentified Shanghai couple showed them arguing in their car after leaving a noodle shop. The woman was upset after her husband said her complaint about the dish was rude and inappropriate, Haokan Video reported. The woman is shown in the passenger seat holding her phone as the husband films her from the driver seat and repeatedly questions her behaviour. “If the owner could not make delicious noodles, would he be able to open that small shop?” the husband asked. The visibly upset woman asked her husband to stop, but he ignored her. “Why did you have to tell him the truth?” the husband continued. She responded by saying that she has a right to share a negative dining experience with the owner, adding that she did so in a calm manner. “It’s not right. We know that the noodles were not good, so we won’t go there next time,” the husband said, interrupting her. “No, I at least must tell him that the noodles were not cooked well,” the woman replied. She also complained that her husband had left her alone at the restaurant afterwards. “You said that you’d not eat, and then you left,” she said. “The cause of my breakdown was you claiming my behaviour embarrassed you.” After the husband posted the video online, local media picked up the story, prompting widespread criticism of the husband’s behaviour on mainland social media. One person said: “What kind of husband would share such a video to let the world know his wife suffered an emotional breakdown? It is very rude.” Another person commented: “The gaslighting effect in psychology includes making a person angry so they look crazy or clownish.” “It’s better to stay away from men like this husband,” a third person said. Another commenter added: “We are thankful for having such a brave woman who fights for our consumers’ rights and interests.”