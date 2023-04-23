A Chinese employee has lost out on US$87,000 in compensation after a court ruled that his bosses were right to fire him for taking “sick leave” on the tropical holiday island of Hainan in southern China. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Bed rest’ Chinese worker spotted on tropical island resort loses US$87,000 compensation payout after court backs employer who fired him
- Employee of hi-tech company on sick leave with ‘back and neck’ problems was spotted at airport on picturesque Hainan Island
- After legal tussle, a court rules that his employer was within its rights to fire him
