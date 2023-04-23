The girl could not understand why she should call him father as he did not give birth to her. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Why am I your child?’: little Chinese girl asking how she is connected to her father if he did not give birth to her delights mainland social media
- A video of a girl from eastern China asking her father how he became her parent has amused mainland social media
- The girl believed that her mother giving birth to her had nothing to do with her father as he had not been pregnant with her
