A Chinese teenager with intellectual disabilities has become a hero to millions on mainland social media after he came to the rescue of a three-year-old girl who had wandered away from her family. On April 7, Huang Yibo, who lives in Xian, the capital city of China’s northwestern province of Shaanxi, discovered a little girl at the side of a road. After picking her up, the 17-year-old put the short-haired toddler, who was wearing a red top, on his back and walked to a police station. The Good Samaritan did not reveal his name to the police at the time, only saying that he studied at a special school nearby. Later, police and the girl’s family found Huang at his school and thanked him. The rescue was captured on roadside CCTV and inside the police station. Last week, after Huang’s good deed was reported in the media, video footage of him carrying the girl to the police has been circulating on social media, and people have begun to learn more about him. Despite growing up with a mental impairment, Huang achieved good grades at school and enjoys drawing, cooking and playing sports. He once represented Shaanxi province at China’s National Paralympic Games and National Special Olympics, winning two gold and two silver medals in roller skating events. Huang’s headmaster said that he entered the school with an emotional disorder in 2016, but in recent times he has gained more control over it. Huang’s grandfather said in an interview what he expected of his grandson: “God closed a door for you but left a window open. Just be a good person. You must be decent.” In reaction to his act of kindness, Huang said: “I saw her on the side of the road and thought if I don’t help her, after a few minutes or hours, she might be kidnapped by some bad guys.” When interviewed by the province’s television station, Huang asked the reporter to give the little girl he rescued balloons as a gift and told the toddler: “In the future, when you go out with your grandmother, hold on to her hand and don’t get lost again.” Huang was honoured by his school and received a 5,000-yuan (US$725) reward from a company. Videos showing Huang’s good deed have now been viewed by more than three million people on Weibo. One online observer said: “He has no impairment. He is a very kind person, a normal person who is better than us.” Another said: “Mental impairment doesn’t block the way of kindness and bravery.”