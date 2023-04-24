A Chinese mother who tried to “bully” a corner shop near her child’s school into selling healthier snacks has been heavily criticised on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Control freak’: Chinese mother who tried to ‘bully’ corner shop into not selling sugary snacks to children faces angry online backlash

  • Mother ‘threatened’ shop owners by saying she knew officials in hope they would change the kind of snacks they sold to children
  • Shop hit back saying everything on display was legal but relented slightly by highlighting more healthy products on their shelves

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:45am, 24 Apr, 2023

