Mainland social media has been shocked by the story of a Chinese grandfather who “kidnapped” his own grandchild in a bizarre attempt to pay off his gambling debts. Photo: SCMP composite
‘She just wants me dead’: Chinese man kidnaps own grandchild to pay off US$72,500 in gambling debts, blames daughter for his crimes
- Gambling-addicted grandpa kidnaps his own granddaughter and makes ransom demand to his daughter
- 65-year-old is jailed for extortion and after initially blaming daughter for his crimes, is now trying to patch up their relationship
Mainland social media has been shocked by the story of a Chinese grandfather who “kidnapped” his own grandchild in a bizarre attempt to pay off his gambling debts. Photo: SCMP composite