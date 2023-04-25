Mainland social media has been shocked by the story of a Chinese grandfather who “kidnapped” his own grandchild in a bizarre attempt to pay off his gambling debts. Photo: SCMP composite
‘She just wants me dead’: Chinese man kidnaps own grandchild to pay off US$72,500 in gambling debts, blames daughter for his crimes

  • Gambling-addicted grandpa kidnaps his own granddaughter and makes ransom demand to his daughter
  • 65-year-old is jailed for extortion and after initially blaming daughter for his crimes, is now trying to patch up their relationship

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:55am, 25 Apr, 2023

