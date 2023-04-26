The boy’s father says his son is better than many adults at catching and identifying sheep. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
The boy’s father says his son is better than many adults at catching and identifying sheep. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Like a wrestler’: boy, 5, goes viral after rounding up and skilfully catching sheep on family farm, winning hearts on Chinese social media

  • The boy’s father said that since his son was a toddler, he had enjoyed learning farm work as well as cooking and making milk tea
  • He praised his son for catching sheep better than many adults and can recognise individual animals in a flock

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:05am, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The boy’s father says his son is better than many adults at catching and identifying sheep. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
The boy’s father says his son is better than many adults at catching and identifying sheep. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE