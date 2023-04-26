The boy’s father says his son is better than many adults at catching and identifying sheep. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Like a wrestler’: boy, 5, goes viral after rounding up and skilfully catching sheep on family farm, winning hearts on Chinese social media
- The boy’s father said that since his son was a toddler, he had enjoyed learning farm work as well as cooking and making milk tea
- He praised his son for catching sheep better than many adults and can recognise individual animals in a flock
