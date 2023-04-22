A mainland blogger who chose to live and work in Hong Kong, and says the place is “a paradise for women”, has urged others like her to put roots down in the city. Photo: SCMP composite
‘A paradise for women’: high praise for Hong Kong as mainland blogger extols virtues of ‘respectful’ city she now calls home
- Mainland blogger who chose to live and work in Hong Kong spells out why women, in particular, should follow in her footsteps
- She says respect in the workplace, orderly queues on public transport and freedom to dress as you like help make city special
