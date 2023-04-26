A mainland Chinese blogger has sparked a lively discussion online after he travelled to Hong Kong to experience life as a “homeless” person. Photo: SCMP composite/Xiaohongshu
Travelling like the homeless: Chinese blogger samples poverty in Hong Kong by sleeping in 24-hour fast-food outlet and showering in a gym
- Social media blogger experiences overnight stint sleeping in fast-food outlet in heart of the city
- ‘Homeless experience’ is topped off when he and his friend were stopped and searched by the police
