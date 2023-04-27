A police officer who reprimanded a man who played a prank on a food delivery worker and forced him to apologise for doing so has been applauded online in mainland China. In order to act out a general feeling of frustration at life, the prankster gave the woman delivery worker a bogus address. On finding this out when she turned up to deliver the food earlier this month, the worker, surnamed Liu, reported the matter to police in eastern China’s Anhui province, the People’s Daily reported. After realising it was a bogus address, the delivery worker phoned to check with the man who made the order and was verbally abused by him. The man also threatened to beat her up when he met her in person and posted negative feedback about her on the delivery company’s website, the report said. Liu, who said she felt psychologically hurt by her experience, asked the police to investigate the matter. The abusive man, whose name was not released in the report, was then summoned to the police station. On learning that the man had deliberately given the wrong address because he had a bad day and wanted to express his frustration at life, the director of the police station, Sun Chaohong, began to scold him. “What the hell are you doing? It is already hard enough for food delivery workers. The weather is so hot these days. They only earn three yuan (43 US cents) for each order. The service industry is generally in a tough situation,” the police officer said. “Please don’t wilfully give them a negative review,” Sun is also heard telling the man in a viral video. “You must apologise to her and don’t do such a thing again. We should understand each other. You should be polite. Life is difficult for everyone,” the officer added. Liu said she accepted a sincere apology from the man and would not pursue her complaint against him. One internet commenter said: “What this police station director did is heartwarming.” Another said: “Every industry deserves our respect. Respecting others is actually respecting yourself.” Stories detailing the abuse of food delivery workers by customers are not uncommon in the mainland Chinese media. Last year, a college student in eastern China who worked as a part-time courier was forced to use the stairs in a customer’s apartment building despite there being a lift. When she arrived at the customer’s door she criticised her work ethic and threw hot noodles at her. In another case, a woman in Anhui yelled abuse at a food delivery driver, calling the worker “retarded” for the way they spoke to her.