A Chinese police officer who berated a man for giving a food delivery worker a bogus address in an act of frustration at life has been praised online on the mainland. Photo: SCMP composite/Yushan Police Station
A Chinese police officer who berated a man for giving a food delivery worker a bogus address in an act of frustration at life has been praised online on the mainland. Photo: SCMP composite/Yushan Police Station
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘She only makes 43 US cents per order’: apology after Chinese police scold man who abused delivery worker by giving bogus address and poor review

  • Delivery worker tells police she felt ‘psychologically hurt’ by actions of man who took out his frustration at life on her
  • Police officer earns praise online after he rebukes the man telling him he should respect others and never repeat his behaviour

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:19pm, 27 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP