A Hong Kong man’s provocative online post showing construction workers napping inside a terminal building at the city’s international airport has provoked an online backlash. Photo: SCMP composite/ Facebook/Hong Kong Current Affairs
‘Will this scare Western visitors?’: online post by Hong Kong man which mocks napping construction workers inside city airport terminal draws public backlash
- Photo posted online shows two construction workers in protective gear napping on communal benches inside a terminal building
- Man who took the photo and suggested workers could tarnish city’s international image is roundly attacked by many observers on social media
A Hong Kong man’s provocative online post showing construction workers napping inside a terminal building at the city’s international airport has provoked an online backlash. Photo: SCMP composite/ Facebook/Hong Kong Current Affairs