A video shows the man preparing fish for dinner by holding a knife between his toes, which he then uses to position a frying pan over a gas stove. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Video of armless man in China caring for newborn and wife – cooking, cleaning and setting table with his feet, inspires millions

  • A viral video on mainland social media shows a man with no arms using his feet for cooking meals, cleaning up, and laying the table
  • The story has inspired mainland social media users who were moved by the man’s tenderness and impressed at how he managed his disability

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:03pm, 27 Apr, 2023

