“OK, my audience, I have touched his arm for you”, the woman says in the video she took of the incident. Photo: Weibo
‘Don’t cyberbully her’: celebrity Chinese street food seller with nice physique begs fans to spare woman who grabbed and caressed his arm during photo
- A woman who grabbed a food stall operator’s arm while taking a video has been the subject of online attacks
- The 24-year-old food stall owner shot to fame on mainland social media for his handsome and muscular look
“OK, my audience, I have touched his arm for you”, the woman says in the video she took of the incident. Photo: Weibo