People on mainland China’s social media have been left to reflect on the way Hong Kong brings up its children after a mainland student studying in the city shared a heartwarming photo of a caring boy. Photo: SCMP composite/Xiaohongshu
‘Hong Kong children show me real beauty’: mainland student says her photo of boy holding umbrella for woman proves upbringing ‘much better’ in city
- Photo taken by mainland student living in the city shows act of kindness by a young boy towards the woman who is looking after him
- The image has attracted hundreds of likes and comments on mainland China’s Xiaohongshu social media platform
