The 63-year-old Shanghai accountant says she felt she had no choice but to steal to keep her son from going to jail. Photo: SCMP composite
The 63-year-old Shanghai accountant says she felt she had no choice but to steal to keep her son from going to jail. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Only US$3 left in company account after long-serving accountant pilfered nearly US$1 million to help son pay gambling debts

  • A Shanghai accountant who stole 6.3 million yuan (US$910,000) from her employer to pay off her son’s debts has gone viral on mainland social media
  • The company only realised the money was gone when it noticed that the firm’s bank account balance was just 20 yuan

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:23pm, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP