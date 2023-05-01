“I must pay my rent, so I need to earn money to support myself,” says Lan Yuwen after she lost her job and struggled to find a new one. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Young Chinese woman in tears after selling only 1 rice roll for 72 US cents at mobile stall for whole day, says stress is causing headaches and anxiety

  • A viral video of a self-employed 25-year-old woman in tears after earning just 72 US cents in a day hits a nerve in China
  • With slow economic growth and more graduates competing for fewer vacancies, the jobless rate among young people aged 16 to 24 has risen to nearly 20 per cent

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:22pm, 1 May, 2023

