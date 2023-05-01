A sweet friendship between a restaurant owner in China and the young daughter of a takeaway delivery driver has warmed hearts on mainland social media. Star Video reported late last month that the restaurant owner, surnamed Xiong, from Guangdong province in southeastern China, developed a friendship with the little girl after she came with her father to work. Xiong would keep the girl, whose age was not reported, company whenever her father came for a delivery. In a video posted with the news story, the girl and her father arrive at the restaurant, where Xiong stands behind the cashier and waves to them. When the girl gets off her father’s motorcycle, she opens her arms and runs to Xiong happily. The unlikely friendship began in January last year when the girl’s father started collecting deliveries from Xiong’s restaurant. He would bring his daughter along, and on each trip, she would chat briefly with Xiong. As the volume of orders grew, so did the number of visits to Xiong’s restaurant. Whenever the girl showed up, Xiong said she and her colleagues enjoyed sharing snacks and treats with the girl. “Every time she comes, we all are happy,” she told Star Video. Xiong said that whenever the girl comes to the restaurant, she is also very excited. Xiong said the girl would call out to her each time: “Aunt Xiong, I’m coming, I’m coming.” The restaurateur said she always made time for the girl, even when busy, but was careful not to delay her father and hurt his delivery rating. “If it’s hot that day, then I will give her a slice of watermelon,” Xiong said. Mainland social media users were captivated by the sweet interactions between Xiong and the little girl. One person said: “Love is actually very simple.” Another person commented: “When an adorable little girl and a kind woman meet, it warms the heart.”