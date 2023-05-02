A nurse in Taiwan has faced accusations of unprofessionalism after she used medical jargon with the confused family of a hospitalised relative. Photo: SCMP composite
Ping pong panic: online anger as Taiwan family confused by medical jargon buys actual table tennis bats instead of recovery mittens for relative
- Taiwan nurse confuses family of patient by telling them to buy ‘table tennis bats’ instead of constraint mittens for hospitalised relative
- After family shows up with actual sports equipment, medical staffer faces online backlash for being ‘unprofessional’
A nurse in Taiwan has faced accusations of unprofessionalism after she used medical jargon with the confused family of a hospitalised relative. Photo: SCMP composite