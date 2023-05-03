An elderly cleaner at a Hong Kong cinema who went the extra mile to care for a female mainland tourist has prompted an outpouring of praise for the people of the city on Chinese social media. On April 19, the woman, who identified herself as a traveller to Hong Kong, began her story on the popular mainland social media platform, Xiaohongshu, with the title: “At that moment, I felt like I was at home in Hong Kong.” That moment came the night before when she went to watch a movie at a cinema in the Mong Kok district of the city’s Kowloon peninsula. In her post, she described how, before entering the theatre, she asked an elderly male cleaner who was working at the entrance where the bathroom was. The cleaner showed her the location and asked her where she was from after hearing her speak Mandarin. The young woman told him that she didn’t need to go to the bathroom right then, but was asking “just in case”. The cleaner laughed and asked her: “Why are you watching the film alone?” He reminded her that it would be after midnight when the movie ended. He then asked the poster if she lived far from the cinema and after hearing that her residence was only a 15-minute walk, he nodded and said: “Hong Kong is safe. You can walk back without worrying.” Two hours later, when the highest-grossing film in Hong Kong history, A Guilty Conscience, ended, the cleaner showed the young audience member the exit again and said: “Just keep walking straight ahead, that will take you home.” The woman wrote in her post: “The moment I said goodbye, I felt like I was at home in Hong Kong.” On Xiaohongshu, the post provoked an outpouring of warmth for the people of Hong Kong. One commenter who studies in the city said: “I happened to take a wrong turn in the street the other day and asked a security guard where the shop I wanted to go to was and he came right out and took me there.” Another visitor said: “I was in Hong Kong last week and found that the people there were quite friendly. They were very polite whether I was asking for directions or buying something.” The cinema post also touched many observers, with one saying: “This simple story has brought tears to my eyes.”