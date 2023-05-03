An elderly cleaner at a Hong Kong cinema who ensured the safety of a lone late-night cinema-goer from mainland China has sparked an outpouring of online warmth for people in the city. Photo: SCMP composite
An elderly cleaner at a Hong Kong cinema who ensured the safety of a lone late-night cinema-goer from mainland China has sparked an outpouring of online warmth for people in the city. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘At home in Hong Kong’: elderly cinema cleaner goes extra mile for lone mainland tourist at late-night movie, sparking online praise for city

  • Elderly cleaner at cinema shows special level of care for woman who went out alone for a late-night show at the movies
  • Before and after entering the cinema in one of the city’s busiest districts, caring cleaner was keen to help the woman get back home safely

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 2:28pm, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP