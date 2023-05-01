A hard-pressed migrant worker in China was under so much pressure to keep making money that he refused to go to hospital after suffering serious face injuries following a crash on his electric bike. The worker, surnamed Xiang, has been looking after his family by taking numerous part-time jobs after they moved to eastern China’s Zhejiang province from the neighbouring Anhui province. Xiang, 46, was spotted by passers-by slumped on the road and covered with blood beside his bike on the evening of April 20. He had been riding too fast without a helmet on a dark street at the time of the crash, according to a report by Hangzhou police on Weibo – the Chinese version of Twitter – on April 23. When emergency crew arrived to help him he insisted on recovering by himself and carrying on working. “I have a low income. Going to the hospital costs money. I just need to sit for a while and I will be fine,” said Xiang, adding: “I won’t die.” However, a police officer in attendance, Ke Xiquan, demanded that Xiang get treatment for his wound – which was so deep that underlying tissue was exposed – offering to pay his medical bill and drive him to the hospital. “I’ll pay. Go to the hospital,” Ke told him in a harsh tone. He then softened his tone in a bid to persuade Xiang: “You are the backbone of your family. What will happen to your kids if you cannot carry on?” Ke’s persistence eventually paid off and Xiang agreed to go to the hospital where the officer kept him company while he was treated and paid the injured man’s bill. While the doctors said Xiang was fine they kept him in the hospital as a precautionary measure. Mainland social media has been warmed by the generosity of the police officer. Some also said they felt Xiang’s pain as they were also struggling to make ends meet. “The police officer used the most rigid tone to say the most tender words,” said one commenter. “The few words Xiang spoke speak volumes about the blood and tears workers have to shed,” said another. China found itself close to the World Bank’s high-income threshold of US$13,205, generating a gross national income per capita of nearly 85,000 yuan (US$12,300) last year. However, the country’s per capita disposable income, which is widely considered a more accurate indicator of living standards, stood at just 36,883 yuan in 2022. During the 2020 National People’s Congress, former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang confirmed that more than 40 per cent of China’s population only earned about 1,000 yuan (US$145) per month in 2019, drawing attention to the country’s huge wealth gap.