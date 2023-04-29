Xue picked the courier company because he trusted their reliability and did not buy insurance, paying just US$2 for the express service. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Chinese man receives US$13 redress after courier lost US$14,400 gold soccer ball signed by football superstar Lionel Messi – kicking off fierce debate online
- The owner bought the limited edition souvenir and posted it to a friend in Shanghai in November last year
- He did not pay for insurance but is arguing the company has a responsibility for items it delivers, prompting debate on mainland social media
Xue picked the courier company because he trusted their reliability and did not buy insurance, paying just US$2 for the express service. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu