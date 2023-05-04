A Chinese man who experienced a period of bad luck travelled 2,000 km to a big Buddha statue and blasted out his wishes through a giant speaker so the deity would hear. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I want US$1.5 million and a girlfriend’: Chinese man travels 2,000km to Big Buddha then uses giant speaker to blast out wishes so deity can hear
- Down on his luck, a Chinese man takes long-distance trip to big Buddha statue then blasts out his wishes on a giant airpod-shaped speaker
- Increasing numbers of young people in China are turning to temples and religious worship in a bid to escape the everyday pressures of life
