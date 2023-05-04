One unidentified worker says they were forced to write out a complaint two days in a row, writing 50 lines on the first day alone. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘I cried while copying’: coffee chain employees in China forced to write lines of customer complaints 50 times or more in bid to boost service quality
- The fed-up staff of the Luckin Coffee chain in China vented online about being forced to write down complaints repeatedly, causing a backlash
- The company defended the policy, saying they received many complaints that staff do not check orders when making coffee
