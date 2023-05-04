Millions of people on mainland social media have viewed a video of a restaurant owner in China kneeling in front of a disappointed customer and begging for forgiveness. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Please forgive me’: restaurant owner gets down on knees and begs in front of disappointed customer as China’s barbecue capital overflows
- Millions of people online have viewed a video clip of the incident which has made an already hugely popular city in China even more crowded
- The flood of people into Zibo city in eastern China’s Shandong province has prompted local authorities to tell people not to come
Millions of people on mainland social media have viewed a video of a restaurant owner in China kneeling in front of a disappointed customer and begging for forgiveness. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo