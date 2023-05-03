When a post a traveller left on a Chinese hotel review website on April 21 that a body had been found under the bed he had slept on at a hotel in Lhasa, Tibet, went viral last week, hotel staff told a local online news service it was “false information”. On May 1, a day after they spoke to Hongxing News, their story fell apart when another online news service posted on Weibo, mainland China’s equivalent of Twitter, a 50-second clip of the dramatic arrest of a man on a train. Police later confirmed the arrest, on April 21 on a train bound from Tibet to Lanzhou in northwest China, was of a suspect linked to the discovery of a corpse at the Lhasa hotel, the Guzang Shuhua Inn. Hongxing News’ April 30 report also quoted staff of the hotel as saying it had shut for renovation, not because of an alleged murder, and quoted a police station near the hotel – the Lhasa Chengguan District Bureau of Public Security Jiri Police Station – as backing up their claim about its closure for upgrading. The same day, Shangyou News quoted the traveller, a 37-year-old from Shanghai who it identified by a pseudonym, Zhang, as saying he noticed a “strong” smell when he checked into his room at the Guzang Shuhua Inn on April 21. He recalled he didn’t think too much of it at first and wondered if his feet were the problem. But when he returned to the room after dinner the odour became “unbearably pungent”, the man was quoted as saying. He demanded to move to a different room. Later that evening, officers from the Lhasa Public Security Bureau Criminal Police Detachment contacted him to say a body had been discovered under the bed on which he had slept for three hours. “That’s when I found out there was a murder in this hotel, and the deceased had been lying under the bed for several days,” he told Shangyou News. The police officers took a statement from him, and a DNA sample, and told him they had arrested a person in connection with the case, the man was quoted as saying. Hong Kong man arrested in Macau for murder after woman’s body found in hotel room Reached yesterday by the Post, the traveller, who said his actual surname was Sun, said: “Every night, I can’t sleep well. If there is any sound I wake up very easily. This has affected my life and work.” Sun said the hotel had not reached out to him since his post went viral on April 28 and subsequently the video posted on Weibo. “I hope the hotel will give me a statement. If it continues [to stay silent], I will definitely take legal action,” Sun told the Post. The corpse has not been identified. Other travel stories with deadly endings The Tinder killer For women who travel solo, the story of British backpacker Grace Millane sends shivers down the spine. In December 2018, Millane arrived in New Zealand as part of the student’s gap-year adventure. There a man she met on the dating app Tinder strangled her. She was killed on her 22nd birthday. Jesse Shane Kempson was charged with her murder and later sentenced to life in prison . Mystery at the Cecil Hotel The story of Elisa Lam is one that has intrigued the online community for years. The 21-year-old Canadian student disappeared in 2013 at the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles while travelling across the United States. A media frenzy, and theories about her death, was triggered by bizarre CCTV footage of her last sighting in the hotel’s lift that was released by the LA Police Department. The naked body of Lam, the daughter of immigrants from Hong Kong, was found 19 days later in a water tank on the hotel’s roof. Her death was the focus of the 2021 Netflix series “ Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel ”. Additional reporting by Kylie Knott