A room at the Guzang Shuhua Inn, in Lhasa, Tibet, where a guest slept for three hours on a bed with a corpse under it. Photo: Guzang Shuhua Inn
A room at the Guzang Shuhua Inn, in Lhasa, Tibet, where a guest slept for three hours on a bed with a corpse under it. Photo: Guzang Shuhua Inn
Crime in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Every night, I can’t sleep well’: body-under-the-bed guest at Tibet’s Guzang Shuhua Inn demands answers

  • After a traveller surnamed Sun found an unbearable smell in his hotel room in Lhasa, police told him they had discovered a corpse under the bed he had just slept on
  • Sun tells the Post, ‘This has affected my life and work’. He says the hotel has kept silent since his story went viral, and threatens to take legal action

Salina Li
Salina Li