Public opinion is divided in China over the value of a lost property salvaging service at a popular tourist lake after revelations one man earns up to US$1,500 a day. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Man salvages mobile phones dropped by tourists in China’s famous West Lake, earning up to US$1,500 a day during May Day holiday as domestic tourism booms

  • A lost property retrieval business at a lake popular with tourists causes debate in China, with some shocked by the price for fetching lost phones
  • One local diver who recovers lost items from the water says he earns around 30,000 yuan (US$4,400) a month but says with five children, it does not go far

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 5 May, 2023

