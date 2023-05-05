Millions of people on mainland social media have been enchanted by a surprise birthday violin performance a three-year-old girl put on for her father. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘He will remember it for life’: girl, 3, hides inside car boot to surprise father by playing birthday song on violin, enchanting Chinese social media
- The girl’s mother said the toddler had been super excited about the birthday surprise for her dad and had actively prepared for the show
- The 3-year-old’s musical performance, though stilted, enchants millions on mainland social media
