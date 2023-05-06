“Can I borrow $20 to buy bread because I just lost my wallet?” a young Hong Kong man asks a passer-by in a video shared online. Photo: SCMP composite/Xiaohongshu
‘It’s fine if you want food’: Hong Kong man begging in video for social experiment sees locals praised as kind but cautious after resident offers help
- A video shared on social media shows a young man asking people on Hong Kong street for money but many refuse to help, fearing a scam
- Two people do offer to help him before he reveals the truth to one of them and rewards them with HK$500 (US$64)
