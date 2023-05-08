To the surprise of their teacher who took the video and many online observers, the police officers patiently examined the cuffs for the boys when asked. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Very happy to be handcuffed’: boys in China ask police to authenticate US$1.45 toy handcuffs they think are the same as official restraints in viral video
- A teacher in China filmed two young boys showing off their new toy handcuffs to police officers in a patrol car in a video
- The viral clip has been seen millions of times since it was posted on mainland social media at the end of last month
