The story of a Chinese wife who inadvertently discovered her husband’s secret stash of US$4,400 inside a duvet while cleaning has sparked a lively discussion online. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Like a Goddess sprinkling flowers’: Chinese man’s secret stash of US$4,400 hidden in duvet flutters out by accident as wife airs quilt on balcony
- Woman in China inadvertently discovers husband’s secret money stashed inside duvet while doing house cleaning
- When confronted by his wife, man confesses that it was the annual bonus paid to him by the company he works for
The story of a Chinese wife who inadvertently discovered her husband’s secret stash of US$4,400 inside a duvet while cleaning has sparked a lively discussion online. Photo: SCMP composite