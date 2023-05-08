A lucky pet duck has been rescued by police in Shanghai just minutes before the hungry thief who stole it was about to cook it for dinner. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Lucky duck: Chinese police rescue stolen pet bird worth US$725 just minutes before it was due to be cooked for dinner by hungry thief

  • European breed of duck was bought as a pet for child two years ago for 5,000 yuan and was considered one of the family
  • After it disappeared the six-year-old boy who adored it was inconsolable until the Shanghai police stepped in

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 7:03pm, 8 May, 2023

