A lucky pet duck has been rescued by police in Shanghai just minutes before the hungry thief who stole it was about to cook it for dinner. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Lucky duck: Chinese police rescue stolen pet bird worth US$725 just minutes before it was due to be cooked for dinner by hungry thief
- European breed of duck was bought as a pet for child two years ago for 5,000 yuan and was considered one of the family
- After it disappeared the six-year-old boy who adored it was inconsolable until the Shanghai police stepped in
A lucky pet duck has been rescued by police in Shanghai just minutes before the hungry thief who stole it was about to cook it for dinner. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo