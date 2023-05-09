A Hong Kong husband has received a flood of relationship advice on social media after he complained that his family treats him like he is “invisible’. Photo: SCMP composite
A Hong Kong husband has received a flood of relationship advice on social media after he complained that his family treats him like he is “invisible’. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘You should move out’: ‘invisible’ Hong Kong husband on US$7,600 a month complains of exploitation by family despite giving everyone a comfortable life

  • Online advice pours in for put-upon Hong Kong husband who says his family only speaks to him when someone wants something
  • Overwhelming view on social media is that man should move out, but he says he cannot afford to do so

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 6:10pm, 9 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong husband has received a flood of relationship advice on social media after he complained that his family treats him like he is “invisible’. Photo: SCMP composite
A Hong Kong husband has received a flood of relationship advice on social media after he complained that his family treats him like he is “invisible’. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE