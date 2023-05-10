Half a million people on mainland social media have watched a promotional video posted by Chinese tourism chiefs to launch a competition to lift a gold brick worth US$1.5 million with one hand. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Lift gold brick with one hand’: Chinese city’s US$1.5 million bullion-hoist stunt attracts multitudes to check out ‘gold rush city’
- Half a millon people like online video of gold-bullion-lift challenge but some question validity of the competition
- Stunt aims to attract tourists to ‘China’s gold capital’ and is latest in series of promotions pushed by country’s local tourism chiefs
