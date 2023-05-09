Many Chinese people have fallen in love with Zibo, China’s BBQ capital, for its delicious grilled dishes and according to Bloomberg Businessweek, in March alone, more than 4.8 million tourists visited the city just for its barbecue food. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Not being impulsive’: man loves grilled dishes at China’s barbecue capital Zibo so much he is buying US$133,000 home to settle there
- A man in China is trending after revealing in a touching interview why he moved so far from home to a city in a different province
- He says advice from friends who moved before him to Zibo in eastern Shandong province all convinced him to relocate
