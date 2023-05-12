A milk tea shop in China has been landed in hot water after dialect difficulties turned a Chinese slogan on its cups into a vulgar, F-word-like expression. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘You take a cup’: F-word sales slogan gaffe by milk tea brand in China lands apologetic shop in hot water and brews four-lettered online storm
- Dialect difficulty turns Chinese characters sales slogan on milk tea shop cups into vulgar expression
- Local officials in Wenzhou City in east of country raid shop, seize hundreds of cups and force public apology from owners
A milk tea shop in China has been landed in hot water after dialect difficulties turned a Chinese slogan on its cups into a vulgar, F-word-like expression. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo