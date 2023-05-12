A street in the Old Town of the Chinese city of Shanghai has become a photo-taking hotspot after an artist festooned it with works of art dedicated to felines. Photo: SCMP composite/Getty Images
‘Cats are healing pets’: old city of Shanghai becomes magnet for selfie-seeking tourists as artist festoons walls and streets with feline art
- Giant photographs, inflatable statues and augmented reality sculptures of cats attract tourists as old heart of city becomes selfie central
- Artist behind the works reveals he was forced to use domesticated cats for photos because strays in the area were too difficult to photograph
A street in the Old Town of the Chinese city of Shanghai has become a photo-taking hotspot after an artist festooned it with works of art dedicated to felines. Photo: SCMP composite/Getty Images