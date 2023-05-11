A story about a newlywed couple in China who turned an electric public bus into a “wedding car” has gone viral on mainland social media. The Paper reported that the couple from Hubei province in central China started a new trend after they booked a bus as their wedding car last weekend. The Shiyan Public Transportation Company has since renamed the bus line “No 520”, which is homophonic to “I love you” in Mandarin. In a video posted with the story, the bus is decorated with red balloons, ribbons and red Chinese wedding signs for happiness. When the bus is moving, the guests sitting at the back are seen sharing their joy together as the groom stands in the middle of the coach singing. The reason they chose a bus as their “wedding car” was not mentioned in the report, but the bride said in the video: “Most buses in China today are electric vehicles so reducing energy use is a major consideration for us.” The public interest the couple received from their choice of wedding vehicle was unexpected. The groom said the staff at the bus company did everything they could to give them a memorable wedding. “I’m very touched,” the groom told The Paper. The bride agreed and said the decoration of the bus by the staff was very sweet. “It gives a feeling of festive joy, like Chinese New Year,” she said. The bus company was happily surprised by the positive public response and was inspired to launch a new wedding bus service. Although the bus company has provided bespoke services for businesses and schools, this has never extended to wedding services. “We hope more couples can choose buses as their wedding cars,” an unnamed company employee said. She also confirmed that the company plans to create a No 520 special bus route for couples to celebrate their love and allow them to choose the vehicle model, licence plates, and interior and exterior design. Mainland internet users have been captivated by the story. One person said: “I like the idea! It’s affordable and environmentally friendly.” Another person commented: “What a creative wedding coach!”